Three emerging Korean artists showcase work at Kumho Museum of Art

An installation view of "Deep Lines" by Lim No-sik at the Kumho Museum of Art (Kumho Museum of Art)

The Kumho Museum of Art has been showcasing South Korea's emerging young artists through the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition since 2004. Organized by the Kumho Cultural Foundation, this annual art exhibition features a selection of six artists each year, with their works presented in two consecutive shows.

In the second session of the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition, artists Lee Hee-joon, Lim No-sik and Hyun Seung-eui have unveiled their works across the museum. The exhibition will close on Sunday after a month of presentation.

Although it is up to visitors to choose which artist’s works they begin with, the museum recommends you start from the third floor, coming down through the first floor.

On the third floor is the exhibition titled “Deep Lines” by Lim, who embodies his personal experiences and memories in art using fine lines based on etching techniques. The exhibition includes six large-scale installations.