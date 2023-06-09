 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

Three emerging Korean artists showcase work at Kumho Museum of Art

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 15:59       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 15:59
An installation view of
An installation view of "Deep Lines" by Lim No-sik at the Kumho Museum of Art (Kumho Museum of Art)

The Kumho Museum of Art has been showcasing South Korea's emerging young artists through the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition since 2004. Organized by the Kumho Cultural Foundation, this annual art exhibition features a selection of six artists each year, with their works presented in two consecutive shows.

In the second session of the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition, artists Lee Hee-joon, Lim No-sik and Hyun Seung-eui have unveiled their works across the museum. The exhibition will close on Sunday after a month of presentation.

Although it is up to visitors to choose which artist’s works they begin with, the museum recommends you start from the third floor, coming down through the first floor.

On the third floor is the exhibition titled “Deep Lines” by Lim, who embodies his personal experiences and memories in art using fine lines based on etching techniques. The exhibition includes six large-scale installations.

An installation view of
An installation view of "Scaffolding" by Lee Hee-joon at the Kumho Museum of Art (Kumho Museum of Art)

Lee showcases the exhibition “Scaffolding” that features photo-collage paintings on the second floor. He was inspired by the construction site when he started the series. His works are reminiscent of certain types of architecture or the scene where construction workers build, spreading cement on a wall. Among the works is Lee’s new painting “If You Cut the Clouds With a Knife.”

Upon entering the first floor, visitors will encounter an exhibition featuring Hyun's paintings. The artist, who was raised in Jeju Island, shows how the island's nature has changed after more people moved there. Hyun has explored paintings based on Korean traditional techniques. The humorous yet sarcastic paintings prompt viewers to consider what is left after we are done exploiting nature.

An installation view of
An installation view of "The Ordinary Vacation" by Hyun Seung-eui at the Kumho Museum of Art Kumho Museum of Art)

The first part of the “Kumho Young Artist” exhibition was shown from March 17 to April 23, presenting Korean artists Kim Won-jin, Jeong Young-ho and Jo Jae.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114