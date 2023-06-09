Three emerging Korean artists showcase work at Kumho Museum of Art

The Kumho Museum of Art has been showcasing South Korea's emerging young artists through the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition since 2004. Organized by the Kumho Cultural Foundation, this annual art exhibition features a selection of six artists each year, with their works presented in two consecutive shows.
In the second session of the "Kumho Young Artist" exhibition, artists Lee Hee-joon, Lim No-sik and Hyun Seung-eui have unveiled their works across the museum. The exhibition will close on Sunday after a month of presentation.
Although it is up to visitors to choose which artist’s works they begin with, the museum recommends you start from the third floor, coming down through the first floor.
On the third floor is the exhibition titled “Deep Lines” by Lim, who embodies his personal experiences and memories in art using fine lines based on etching techniques. The exhibition includes six large-scale installations.
Lee showcases the exhibition “Scaffolding” that features photo-collage paintings on the second floor. He was inspired by the construction site when he started the series. His works are reminiscent of certain types of architecture or the scene where construction workers build, spreading cement on a wall. Among the works is Lee’s new painting “If You Cut the Clouds With a Knife.”
Upon entering the first floor, visitors will encounter an exhibition featuring Hyun's paintings. The artist, who was raised in Jeju Island, shows how the island's nature has changed after more people moved there. Hyun has explored paintings based on Korean traditional techniques. The humorous yet sarcastic paintings prompt viewers to consider what is left after we are done exploiting nature.
The first part of the “Kumho Young Artist” exhibition was shown from March 17 to April 23, presenting Korean artists Kim Won-jin, Jeong Young-ho and Jo Jae.