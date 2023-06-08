[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Roundup: No Way Out” (South Korea) Opened May 31 Action Directed by Lee Sang-yong Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (US) Opened June 6 Action Directed by Steven Caple Jr. Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.

“Fast X” (US) Opened May 17 Action/Adventure Directed by Louis Leterrier In the 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" saga, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who is seeking revenge for damage his family suffered in the fifth installment, "Fast Five."