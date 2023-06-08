 Back To Top
우리은행
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 10, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 10, 2023 - 16:01

“The Roundup: No Way Out”

(South Korea)

Opened May 31

Action

Directed by Lee Sang-yong

Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

(US)

Opened June 6

Action

Directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.

“Fast X”

(US)

Opened May 17

Action/Adventure

Directed by Louis Leterrier

In the 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" saga, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who is seeking revenge for damage his family suffered in the fifth installment, "Fast Five."

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

(US)

Opened May 3

Action

Directed by James Gunn

The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
