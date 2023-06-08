 Back To Top
Life&Style

World-leading British gallery White Cube to open in Seoul this fall

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 09:01
White Cube will open in Seoul this fall in the building in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, that houses Horim Art Center. (Courtesy of White Cube)
White Cube will open in Seoul this fall in the building in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, that houses Horim Art Center. (Courtesy of White Cube)

White Cube, one of the world’s leading galleries, will open in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, which will become the gallery's second space in Asia after Hong Kong. The space will be unveiled this fall, the gallery announced Thursday.

The gallery will be located in Sinsa-dong, close to Dosan Park and other cultural institutions such as the SONGEUN Art and Cultural Foundation and the nonprofit Atelier Hermes gallery. The gallery space is located in a ceramic-encased building, which is also home to the Horim Art Center, a renowned private museum with an extensive collection of Korean modern art and antiquities.

“In 1993, I opened the first White Cube in central London. 30 years later, I am proud to extend our program to Korea, a country with a discerning and deeply engaged community of collectors, and home to Park Seo-Bo, an artist I deeply admire,” Jay Jopling, CEO and founder of White Cube, said in a statement.

"The inaugural edition of Frieze Seoul in 2022 was testament to the region’s growing importance in the global art market and we look forward to returning in September for the inauguration of our new gallery," he added.

The Seoul gallery will be led by director Yang Jini, who joined the gallery in 2018. “I look forward to deepening White Cube’s connections with the local art community and contributing to Korea’s growing ecosystem,” she said.

White Cube operates in London, Hong Kong, Paris and West Palm Beach, representing more than 60 artists and artist estates, according to the gallery. In addition to the new space in Seoul, White Cube will also open its first public gallery in New York. It will be located on the Upper East Side at 1002 Madison Avenue.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
