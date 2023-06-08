Exhibition showcases reproductions of Emperor Gojong’s gifts to Prince Henry of Prussia

A reproduction of a suit of armor originally presented by Emperor Gojong to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 (KCHF)

A special exhibition of Emperor Gojong’s diplomatic gifts to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 will open at Deokhongjeon Hall inside Deoksugung Palace on June 20. The event commemorates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Germany.

Titled, "Gifts for Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899," the exhibition, hosted by the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation and sponsored by Porsche Korea, presents three key gifts that Emperor Gojong presented to Prince Henry (1862-1929), which are reproduced by Korean master artisans. The three items are: a suit of armor, a helmet and a gapjuham, a special case for the armor and helmet.

The original objects are currently housed in the Museum am Rothenbaum's Cultures and Arts of the World collection in Hamburg, Germany.

Prince Henry arrived in the Korean Empire on an official visit on June 8, 1899, two years after the promulgation of the Korean Empire.

During the 13-day visit, Emperor Gojong aimed to showcase dignity befitting an empire, meticulously following a well-organized and appropriate protocol. This included the exchange of gifts as a gesture of hospitality towards his distinguished visitor.

For the exhibition, the three significant items have been crafted by 10 master artisans who hold the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The project to reproduce the artifacts began in 2022 and was completed earlier this year.

Visitors will be able to see the meticulous process of skillful reproduction for each item, presented through a combination of visual and audio materials.