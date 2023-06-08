 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

Exhibition showcases reproductions of Emperor Gojong’s gifts to Prince Henry of Prussia

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 14:35       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 14:35
A reproduction of a suit of armor originally presented by Emperor Gojong to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 (KCHF)
A reproduction of a suit of armor originally presented by Emperor Gojong to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 (KCHF)

A special exhibition of Emperor Gojong’s diplomatic gifts to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 will open at Deokhongjeon Hall inside Deoksugung Palace on June 20. The event commemorates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Germany.

Titled, "Gifts for Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899," the exhibition, hosted by the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation and sponsored by Porsche Korea, presents three key gifts that Emperor Gojong presented to Prince Henry (1862-1929), which are reproduced by Korean master artisans. The three items are: a suit of armor, a helmet and a gapjuham, a special case for the armor and helmet.

The original objects are currently housed in the Museum am Rothenbaum's Cultures and Arts of the World collection in Hamburg, Germany.

Prince Henry arrived in the Korean Empire on an official visit on June 8, 1899, two years after the promulgation of the Korean Empire.

During the 13-day visit, Emperor Gojong aimed to showcase dignity befitting an empire, meticulously following a well-organized and appropriate protocol. This included the exchange of gifts as a gesture of hospitality towards his distinguished visitor.

For the exhibition, the three significant items have been crafted by 10 master artisans who hold the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The project to reproduce the artifacts began in 2022 and was completed earlier this year.

Visitors will be able to see the meticulous process of skillful reproduction for each item, presented through a combination of visual and audio materials.

Bak Yeong-ae, state-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage title holder for transmitting and teaching needlework, reproduces the suit of armor originally presented by Emperor Gojong to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899. (KCHF)
Bak Yeong-ae, state-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage title holder for transmitting and teaching needlework, reproduces the suit of armor originally presented by Emperor Gojong to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899. (KCHF)

The exhibition also provides information and stories regarding the protocols followed for hosting state guests during the Korean Empire. These details are based on the document made during Emperor Gojong’s era, titled, "Reception Protocols for the Deokguk Prince," or "Deokgukchinwang-yeongjeobeui." The document records the meticulous execution of Emperor Gojong's directives to create the gifts for Prince Henry, which was managed at Jangryewon, the Office of Ceremonies.

Jeong Su-hwa, state-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage title holder for lacquerware making, reproduces the gapjuham, or case for the armor and helmet that Emperor Gojong originally presented to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899. (KCHF)
Jeong Su-hwa, state-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage title holder for lacquerware making, reproduces the gapjuham, or case for the armor and helmet that Emperor Gojong originally presented to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899. (KCHF)

A replica of the gapjuham Emperor Gojong originally presented to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 (KCHF)
A replica of the gapjuham Emperor Gojong originally presented to Prince Henry of Prussia in 1899 (KCHF)

Actor Lee Seung-jun, known for his portrayal of Emperor Gojong in the acclaimed tvN drama series, "Mr. Sunshine (2018)," narrated the audio guide for the exhibition.

The exhibition is free to all visitors who hold tickets to Deoksugung.

All items will be donated to Deoksugung Palace after the special exhibition closes on July 2.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114