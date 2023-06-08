HD Korea Shipbuilding inks eco-friendly deals with global registers, shippers

This photo shows its booth during the Nor-shipping 2023 global maritime and shipping exhibition that opened on Tuesday for a four-day run. (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has signed a series of eco-friendly agreements with global registers and shipping companies.

HD Korea Shipbuilding said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Britain's Lloyd's Register, Norwegian shipper Knutsen and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on the lifetime carbon emission calculation of a 174,000-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas carrier on Wednesday, the second day of a global shipping and maritime exhibition in Oslo.

The fair, Nor-shipping 2023, started Tuesday for a run till Friday, bringing in some 1,000 leading companies in the maritime and ocean businesses.

HD Korea Shipbuilding said a 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier, owned by Knutsen and to be delivered by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries this month, will take part in the calculation project.

HD Korea Shipbuilding also said it has obtained an approval in principle for the conceptual design of a 22,000-cubic-meter multipurpose gas carrier from Lloyd's Register and the Liberian Registry.

The vessel is capable of carrying various gases, including liquefied carbon dioxide, ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas, HD Korea Shipbuilding said.

In addition, HD Korea Shipbuilding has won an AIP for a low-flashpoint fuel supply system for a methane-fueled vessel from the American Bureau of Shipping, a US maritime classification society.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. (Yonhap)