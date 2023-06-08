First Vice FM meets Russian counterpart in Moscow, discusses regional security

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin speaks at the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee meeting at the National Assembly on May 9. (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, a former ambassador to Russia, has met high-level officials in Moscow to bid his farewell and discuss bilateral ties, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.

Chang, who served as ambassador until early April, is on a two-day trip to Moscow to bid a formal goodbye to Russian officials as he took over as vice minister while visiting Seoul for a conference of diplomatic mission chiefs following a sudden shake-up in the presidential office.

On Wednesday, Chang held separate meetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Titov, and Andrey Rudenko, deputy foreign minister in charge of the Asia-Pacific region, and shared their assessment of the two nations' bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and the recent election of South Korea as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release, without mention of any discussions on Ukraine.

Seoul has maintained its position of participating in international efforts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while seeking stable relations with Moscow. (Yonhap)