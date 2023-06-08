 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

First Vice FM meets Russian counterpart in Moscow, discusses regional security

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 11:23       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 11:23
First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin speaks at the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee meeting at the National Assembly on May 9. (Yonhap)
First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin speaks at the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee meeting at the National Assembly on May 9. (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, a former ambassador to Russia, has met high-level officials in Moscow to bid his farewell and discuss bilateral ties, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.

Chang, who served as ambassador until early April, is on a two-day trip to Moscow to bid a formal goodbye to Russian officials as he took over as vice minister while visiting Seoul for a conference of diplomatic mission chiefs following a sudden shake-up in the presidential office.

On Wednesday, Chang held separate meetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Titov, and Andrey Rudenko, deputy foreign minister in charge of the Asia-Pacific region, and shared their assessment of the two nations' bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and the recent election of South Korea as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release, without mention of any discussions on Ukraine.

Seoul has maintained its position of participating in international efforts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while seeking stable relations with Moscow. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114