National

Opposition chief to meet with Chinese ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 09:53       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 09:53
Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attends a party meeting at the National Assembly on June 7. (Yonhap)
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was to visit the residence of Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming on Thursday for a dinner meeting expected to discuss Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The meeting comes as the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the United States and Japan in a key policy departure from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration.

During Thursday's meeting, Lee and the Chinese envoy are also expected to discuss efforts to increase economic cooperation, strengthen public diplomacy and reduce negative public sentiments against each other's country.

Lee is also expected to ask for Beijing's role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Also Thursday, Lee's ruling party counterpart, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi at the National Assembly, where the Fukushima issue is also expected to be a key topic. (Yonhap)

