[Graphic News] Korea secures U-20 semifinal spot

South Korea, led by head coach Kim Eun-joong, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Argentina on Monday. The match was fiercely contested, with both teams locked in a neck-and-neck battle that eventually led to extra time.

With this triumph, South Korea advances to the semifinals for the second consecutive time, building on their previous success as runners-up in the 2019 Polish Games.

Looking ahead, South Korea is set to face Italy in the highly anticipated semifinal clash. The match will be relocated to La Plata, Argentina and is scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. this Friday.