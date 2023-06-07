Football federation to organize street cheering for S. Korean match at U-20 World Cup

South Korean players hold up their national flag, Taegeukgi, to celebrate their 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the quarterfinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on Sunday.(Yonhap)

The national football federation announced Wednesday it will organize an outdoor cheering event in Seoul for South Korea's upcoming semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it will work with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Red Devils, the official supporters' group for national football teams, to run an outdoor viewing party at Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, on Friday morning.

South Korea's match against Italy kicks off at 6 a.m. Friday in Seoul, or 6 p.m. Thursday in La Plata, eastern Argentina.

Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea had a win and two draws in the group stage, and then knocked off Ecuador and Nigeria in succession to reach the semifinals.

South Korea were the runners-up at the previous U-20 World Cup in 2019. The 2021 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By reaching the semifinals, South Korea have guaranteed themselves at least one more match, either the final or the third-place contest.

The third-place match will begin at 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul time, and the final will kick off at 6 a.m. the same day here.

South Korea have never won a men's FIFA tournament. The country won the 2010 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup. (Yonhap)