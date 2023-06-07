 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Seoul, Washington anticipated to hold first NCG meeting in summer

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 18:40       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 18:40

Korean presidential office building (Yonhap)
Korean presidential office building (Yonhap)

The first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, aimed at enhancing Korea's influence in the US' strategy of extended deterrence, is expected to take place sometimes "in the summer," according to the presidential office on Wednesday, without providing an exact timeline.

A high-ranking official from the presidential office told reporters that the two countries have reached an agreement to “launch the NCG within this year” and to pay intensive attention to “institutionalize” the group.

“If everything proceeds as anticipated, the inaugural Korea-US NCG is expected to take place in the summer, potentially paving the way for a subsequent meeting among the leaders of Korea, the US and Japan,” he added.

In April, President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to establish the group during their summit in Washington D.C. to guarantee Korea’s participation in the process of providing extended deterrence by the US in case of the threat of North Korean nuclear missiles.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114