Seoul, Washington anticipated to hold first NCG meeting in summer

The first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, aimed at enhancing Korea's influence in the US' strategy of extended deterrence, is expected to take place sometimes "in the summer," according to the presidential office on Wednesday, without providing an exact timeline.

A high-ranking official from the presidential office told reporters that the two countries have reached an agreement to “launch the NCG within this year” and to pay intensive attention to “institutionalize” the group.

“If everything proceeds as anticipated, the inaugural Korea-US NCG is expected to take place in the summer, potentially paving the way for a subsequent meeting among the leaders of Korea, the US and Japan,” he added.

In April, President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to establish the group during their summit in Washington D.C. to guarantee Korea’s participation in the process of providing extended deterrence by the US in case of the threat of North Korean nuclear missiles.