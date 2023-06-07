Major 2nd generation boy groups will return to K-pop scene

A number of familiar faces will return to the K-pop scene in the second half of the year.

Some of the major second-generation K-pop boy groups poised to make a comeback starting this month include Teen Top, Infinite, U-Kiss and SHINee.

Among them, SHINee will be the front runner, making its comeback on June 26 with its eighth studio album “HARD.”

This album comes after more than two years since the group's last one.

SHINee is celebrating its 15th debut anniversary this year with the studio album, which is set to open a new chapter in the group's career.

U-Kiss will follow, releasing a new album, “PLAY LIST,” on June 28 after more than 5 years of hiatus.

Soon after the new album release, the band will embark on a tour in Japan.

So far, two concerts have been confirmed at both the Zepp Haneda in Tokyo on July 28 and at the Zepp Namba in Osaka on July 30.

Teen Top and Infinite are also looking forward to a comeback next month.

Teen Top decided to return in time for the group's 13th anniversary, to thank fans who have stood by them.

The new album will include a re-recorded version of one of Teen Top's old songs selected by the fans.

Teen Top will return back as a quartet as C.A.P left the group last month following a controversial YouTube livestream.

The group Infinite recently established a new label, Infinite Company, headed by the group’s leader Kim Sung-kyu.

Although details of their comeback remain under the veil, Infinite is scheduled to hold a special live party with its fans this Friday to celebrate its 13th debut anniversary prior to its comeback.