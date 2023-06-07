Major 2nd generation boy groups will return to K-pop scene

A number of familiar faces will return to the K-pop scene in the second half of the year.
Some of the major second-generation K-pop boy groups poised to make a comeback starting this month include Teen Top, Infinite, U-Kiss and SHINee.
Among them, SHINee will be the front runner, making its comeback on June 26 with its eighth studio album “HARD.”
This album comes after more than two years since the group's last one.
SHINee is celebrating its 15th debut anniversary this year with the studio album, which is set to open a new chapter in the group's career.
U-Kiss will follow, releasing a new album, “PLAY LIST,” on June 28 after more than 5 years of hiatus.
Soon after the new album release, the band will embark on a tour in Japan.
So far, two concerts have been confirmed at both the Zepp Haneda in Tokyo on July 28 and at the Zepp Namba in Osaka on July 30.
Teen Top and Infinite are also looking forward to a comeback next month.
Teen Top decided to return in time for the group's 13th anniversary, to thank fans who have stood by them.
The new album will include a re-recorded version of one of Teen Top's old songs selected by the fans.
Teen Top will return back as a quartet as C.A.P left the group last month following a controversial YouTube livestream.
The group Infinite recently established a new label, Infinite Company, headed by the group’s leader Kim Sung-kyu.
Although details of their comeback remain under the veil, Infinite is scheduled to hold a special live party with its fans this Friday to celebrate its 13th debut anniversary prior to its comeback.
Jungkook of BTS is making his debut as a soloist next month.
His agency, Big Hit Music, announced that he is gearing up to release his first solo album next month, which will include an English song.
Jungkook will be the sixth member of BTS to come out solo, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.
Another big K-pop boy band, NCT Dream, is returning to the music scene with its third studio album next month.
The new album will mark the band's comeback seven months after the release of its winter seasonal album, "Candy," in December.
NCT Dream is set to continue the group’s concert series "The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream," a spin-off of the band's latest world tour "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," which ran from September 2022 until May this year, in South America in July.
The first stop will be Brazil on July 4, followed by Chile on July 6, Peru on July 8 and Mexico on July 11.
NewJeans will also be returning with a new album some time this year.
The group’s agency, Ador, confirmed that NewJeans is gearing up for a comeback but the specific date is yet to be announced.
There are also new rookies awaiting its debut in the coming months, beginning with Zerobaseone.
The nine-member group, chosen through the reality audition program “Boys Planet,” will make its debut on July 10 with its debut album “YOUTH IN THE SHADE.”
The project group will be active for two years and six months.
YG Entertainment’s new girl group, Babymonster, is likely to debut by fall this year.
Babymonster will be the first new female K-pop act from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years following Blackpink's debut in 2016.
The seven-member ensemble is multinational, consisting of three Korean members Ahyeon, Haram and Rora, two Japanese members Ruka and Asa, and two Thai members Pharita and Chiquita.
All the members, except for 20-year-old Ruka, are in their teens. The youngest is 13-year-old Chiquita.
SM Entertainment is also set to create three new groups.
The first will be a new sub-unit of its dream team, NCT.
SM hinted that there will be many Japanese members in this group.
SM is also creating a new boy group that consists of former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro, SMROOKIES' Eunseok and Seunghan, and other Korean and American members yet to be disclosed.
The K-pop powerhouse is also aiming to debut a new girl group in the last quarter of this year.