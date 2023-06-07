KB chief stresses role of finance in net-zero transition

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo stressed the role of finance in achieving a net-zero transition in the Asia-Pacific region at an international conference held in Singapore Monday.

According to the financial giant on Wednesday, the KB chief, attended the third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Advisory Board of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, or GFANZ, an alliance of over 550 financial institutions from 50 countries. Established in April 2021, the coalition aims to promote a net-zero economy and tackle climate change.

Yoon was named as a member of the Asia-Pacific advisory committee that was set up in June last year to discuss issues more specifically focused on the region.

Other members include Mary L. Schapiro, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission who doubles as vice chair of GFANZ; Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore; and Um Woo-chong, Asia Development Bank’s managing director general.

"In order for the Asia-Pacific region to make a rapid transition to a net-zero economy, effective communication and cooperation with various stakeholders such as regulators, industries, and non-governmental organizations are essential,” Yoon was quoted as saying during the meeting. “KB Financial Group also will ramp up efforts to achieve net-zero goals in the region.”

KB was the first Korean financial institution to declare “Coal Divestment,” under which it aims to extend financial products related to environmental, social and governance issues to 50 trillion won ($38 billion), including 25 trillion won poured into eco-friendly areas such as renewable energy, by 2030.