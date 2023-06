Korea Aerospace Industries on Wednesday held a rollout ceremony of the first FA-50, a Korean fighter jet developed as an export to Poland, at its headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. KAI plans to deliver 12 fighter jets to Poland by the end of this year. The Korean defense firm inked a $3 billion contract with the European country to export 48 fighter jets in September 2022.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com