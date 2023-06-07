Netflix co-CEO to visit S. Korea this month: sources

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos plans to visit South Korea later this month to meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other key officials, sources said Wednesday.

Sarandos is expected to visit the country for two days from June 20, about two months after the US streaming service announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea following a meeting between the co-CEO and President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington in April.

The two are unlikely to meet again in Seoul due to scheduling issues.

Sarandos recently sent a letter to Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee, saying he was deeply impressed by Yoon's speech to a joint session of the US Congress during his state visit to the US in April, according to the presidential office.

He also pledged in his letter to do his best to contribute to the cultural alliance between South Korea and the US and to continue to showcase excellent K-content to the world.

The first lady was present at Yoon's meeting with Sarandos in Washington and separately met with Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

In his letter, Sarandos thanked her for sending a gift and letter to Bajaria, saying the company will work to uncover new directors, actors and writers in South Korea as she requested. (Yonhap)