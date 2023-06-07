 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

S. Korea to foster local bio industry to produce W100tr by 2030

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 10:52       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 11:08
(123rf)
(123rf)

The South Korean government said Wednesday that it will give full support to the local biotechnology industry to raise the sector's production capacity to 100 trillion won ($76.9 billion) by 2030 as part of its plans to become the world-leading biotech economy.

The Ministry of Science and ICT mapped out a long-term biotechnology development plan to accelerate the integration of bio and high-tech digital technologies as a way to bring about innovation in other sectors, like medicine, environment and agriculture.

South Korea's bio industry had an annual capacity valued at 43 trillion won in 2020, and the government will expand it to 100 trillion won over the next 10 years.

To achieve the goal, the ministry said it will encourage biotech firms to apply digital transformation strategies within the biotech spaces and fields, including artificial intelligence-based medicine, digital health care devices, digital breeding and synthetic biology.

The government will place its policy priority on large-scare research and development projects, helping the biotech industry with R&D of vital vaccines, innovative treatments and ways to prevent climate change.

The government's development plan also includes programs to help young entrepreneurs establish biotech startups and grow and give them financial and administrative support for R&D and overseas expansion.

Some 1,000 new ventures are expected to be set up every year around 2030, up from 399 new firms in 2020, according to the science ministry.

To create a new biotech-led ecosystem, the ministry will come up with measures to foster researchers and experts for the new digitally integrated biotechnologies and help form a global network on collaborative projects. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114