 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

LG Energy Solution to develop battery anode material with Australian company

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 10:17       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 10:17
(LG Energy Solution)
(LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday it has clinched an agreement with an Australian battery materials company to develop artificial graphite, a key component for secondary batteries, accelerating efforts to bolster the sourcing of core battery materials.

The joint development agreement was signed with Novonix Ltd., a Brisbane-based tech company, under which LGES will be supplied with 50,000 tons of artificial graphite over 10 years upon successful development of the product, the South Korean battery maker said in a release.

In a separate deal, LGES will buy $30 million worth of unsecured convertible notes to be issued by Novonix, which will allow the battery maker to own shares in the Australian partner.

Anodes are one of the key components for electric vehicle batteries that determine the battery life span, charging speed and energy density. Graphite is the most widely used feedstock for commercial lithium-ion batteries.

The partnership will help LGES expand its battery suppliers and solidify the presence in North America in compliance with the US Inflation Reduction Act that gives subsidies for EVs made with components sourced from the region.

Novonix has operating facilities in Tennessee.

LGES, the world's second-largest battery maker, has two standalone factories and five joint venture plants under operation or construction in the United States. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114