National

Yoon's approval rating at 36.3%: Yonhap News survey

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 09:23       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 09:46
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating stands at 36.3 percent, a survey Yonhap News Agency conducted jointly with Yonhap News TV showed Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party would win 31.2 percent and 33.1 percent of the vote, respectively, if the parliamentary elections set for next year were to take place tomorrow, the poll also showed.

Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV jointly commissioned the survey to gauge public sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. The survey was conducted Saturday and Sunday by Metrix on 1,000 adults aged 18 or older.

According to the poll, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance was 36.3 percent, while the negative assessment came to 58.5 percent.

The figures indicate a 1.2 percentage point decrease in positive assessments from the previous survey conducted a month ago, ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.

Defense and diplomacy were the factors most cited by respondents in giving both positive and negative assessments of Yoon's performance.

Other factors such as labor, economy and real estate were also mentioned in positive assessments, whereas the economy, communication and labor were the factors highlighted in negative assessments.

The poll showed the People Power Party and the Democratic Party would run neck and neck in next year's elections.

The Democratic Party witnessed a 2.9 percentage point increase in public support compared to the previous survey, while the People Power Party experienced a 1.1 percentage point decrease.

In terms of age demographics, the Democratic Party garnered more support from voters below their 60s, while the People Power Party held a strong base among voters aged 60 and above.

The poll showed 3.3 percent of the respondents would pick candidates from the minor opposition Justice Party, while 17.3 percent had no preference for candidates.

The result was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

