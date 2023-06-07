S. Korea wins seat on UN Security Council for 2024-25

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi (left) presides over a meeting to elect non-permanent members of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York, on Tuesday. Republic of Korea, Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia were elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday for a two-year term. (UN)

South Korea was elected Tuesday as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term, expanding its foothold in the U.N. body to better address the North Korean issue and other global security challenges.

As the only candidate nation in Asia, Seoul was chosen in a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, returning to the UNSC in 11 years after last sitting on the council in 2013-14.

South Korea won the seat after garnering 180 votes among 192 member states during the assembly.

This marks the third time for South Korea to serve as one of the 10 nonpermanent UNSC members. It previously served in the seat during the 1996-97 term.

The election comes as North Korea has recently ramped up developments of its nuclear and missile programs. Last week, the North launched what it claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket, a move denounced by Washington and other countries as a violation of UNSC resolutions.

The current nonpermanent members include: Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates -- the five countries that were newly elected last month -- and India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway.

The council replaces half of its nonpermanent members for every two-year term.

To win a nonpermanent seat, a country needs to secure at least two-thirds of the votes from the countries attending the general assembly, out of the 193 member states. (Yonhap)