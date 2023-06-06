[Graphic News] Public transportation rides in Seoul hits 3.4 billion

The use of public transportation in Seoul reached a record high of 3.4 billion rides last year, with an average of 9.44 million rides daily, according to data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The busiest subway station in Seoul was Gangnam Station on Line No. 2 with 71,598 passengers per day, followed by Jamsil Station and Hongik University Station.

Among bus stops, the highest usage was at Seoul Express Bus Terminal Station, with 9,318 passengers per day.

Once passengers boarded, data indicated that they traveled an average distance of 11.23 kilometers for 33.3 minutes.