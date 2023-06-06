'Dynamite' tops 1.7 bln YouTube views to become most-watched BTS MV

The music video of K-pop superband BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has topped 1.7 billion YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed music video by the boy group, its agency said Tuesday.

The "Dynamite" music video surpassed the threshold on YouTube at 8:37 p.m. on Monday, becoming the first music video by BTS to achieve the feat, BigHit Music said.

"Dynamite" is an upbeat disco pop song carrying a message of hope. It was released in August 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.