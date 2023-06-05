[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ 3rd LP sells over 2m in single day

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids sold more than 2.39 million copies of its third studio album on the first day of release, according to a local tally. The LP “5-Star” was released on Friday and broke K-pop's preorder sales record, logging 5.13 million sales. Its first million-selling album was its second LP “Noeasy” in 2021. EP “Oddinary” from March 2022 was its second to achieve the feat and the next EP “Maxident” from October surpassed 3 million. The new LP landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 33 regions and the main track “S-Class” landed on its top songs chart at No. 43. On Spotify, the lead track debuted on its daily top songs global chart at No. 42. The music video for the single remains on top of YouTube’s music videos trending worldwide for four days in a row, garnering 30 million views as of Monday. The eight-member group is planning to hold its third fan meet event in Seoul on July 1-2. Enhypen hits 100m views with ‘Fever’ music video

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen generated 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Fever,” said agency Belift Lab on Monday. It is the band’s second music video to reach the milestone after “Drunk-Dazed.” “Fever” is from its second EP “Border: Carnival,” which came out in April 2021, fronted by “Drunk-Dazed.” “Fever” was one of the 20 best K-pop songs and albums of 2021 listed by Time magazine, describing it as the “most arresting” of the songs it released that year. The EP was the seven-piece act’s first entry onto the Billboard 200 chart, ranking at No. 18. It also topped the iTunes top albums chart in 26 regions. The band rolled out its fourth EP “Dark Blood” last month and sold 1.1 million copies on the first day. It is set to host a concert in Seoul next month and will tour nine cities through October. Twice drops mysterious teaser

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice piqued the interest of its fans with a mysterious teaser on Monday. With only the words “Killin’ Me Good,” the teaser photo fashioned after a movie poster showed a close-up of a lady’s hand on a wheel. In the meantime, the nine members wrapped up the Japan leg of the group's international tour “Ready To Be” last month. The tour is named after their 12th EP, which stayed on the Billboard 200 chart until late May after hitting the No. 2 spot. The nine-week stay is the longest streak on the main albums chart for the group. From next week, Twice will resume its tour in the US, visiting nine cities for a total of 13 concerts. The venues include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York. Xdinary Heroes to greet fans in person

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)