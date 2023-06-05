 Back To Top
National

Meth user nabbed after asking police to help find lost drugs

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 14:00       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 14:00
(123rf)
(123rf)

A meth user was arrested Sunday after he sought police assistance in locating a bag of methamphetamine that he had lost.

According to Gwangju Bukbu Police Station, the suspect, a man in his 40s, had accidentally dropped a white plastic bag containing meth and 1 million won in cash.

After realizing that the bag was missing, he went to the nearest police station and stated that he was “in search of a white plastic bag” he had lost.

The police, which was holding the man’s plastic bag that a passerby had brought in as lost property, questioned him about the bag as they were suspicious of the white powder wrapped in several layers of toilet paper and the man’s incoherent words.

Through the police’s further interrogation, the man confessed to having taken drugs, and he then tested positive for them.

The man is currently suspected of injecting meth twice at a motel in Gwangju last Monday.

The police are also currently investigating how he purchased the drugs. It has been revealed that the man bought up to 0.5 grams of meth last month in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province through the “throw method,” which is the act of leaving illegal drugs to be picked up at a designated location.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
