Before the advent of modern technology, having knowledge of time equaled power.

By knowing time, one could control the everyday activities of ordinary people who did not have such resources. Those without access to time telling were entirely dependent on the sun and the ringing of the palace bell to structure their daily lives.

Angbuilgu, a hemispherical metal sundial created in 1434 during the reign of King Sejong the Great, did away with such a power dynamic.

A sundial tells time by calculating the sun's position via the shadow it casts. By harnessing the sun's position and the measurement of the solar cycle, the Angbuilgu granted people an unprecedented means to tell time accurately.

Unlike conventional flat sundials, the Angbuilgu was concave and consisted of three key components: a round and concave dial plate called “siban,” a gnomon -- the part that casts a shadow -- called “youngchim,” and a pedestal.

Invented by a team of scientists including Lee Soon-ji and Jang Yeong-sil, the astronomical instrument introduced a unique design, resembling a cauldron gazing skyward, which is why it was named as Angbuilgu.

According to Confucianism, it is the king's duty to inform the people of the correct time and seasons of the year.

Rather than adorning the sundials with elaborate decorations and inscribing Chinese characters for time reading, King Sejong aimed for simplicity. Records show that two of the Angbuilgu featured the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, making it comprehensible even to those who were unable to read.

While various types of sundials were kept in the palace and available only to kings and top foreign envoys, King Sejong made Angbuilgu accessible to the people by installing them outside the palace. According to Joseon "Wangjo Sillok," or the "Annals of the Joseon Dynasty," Angbuilgu sundials were installed outside Jongmyo Shrine and at Hyejeong Bridge (today's Jongno 1-ga) intended for use by the general public.