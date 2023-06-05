 Back To Top
National

Opposition lawmaker searched over suspected leak of justice minister's personal info

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 11:38       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 11:38
Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)
Police seized the mobile phone of Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday in a raid conducted as part of an investigation into the alleged leak of personal information of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confiscated Choe's phone in front of his home in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, and were trying to search his office at the National Assembly, officials said.

Investigators are looking into the alleged leak of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and his family's personal information, such as copies of the residence registration document and real estate contracts.

The investigation began after a member of Seoul's Gangseo Ward Council filed a complaint accusing a person of violating the Personal Information Protection Act after that person handed him information on Han and his family.

Police suspect the information was leaked after being submitted to the National Assembly for Han's confirmation hearing last year. (Yonhap)

