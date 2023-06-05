 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics joins RE100 to tackle climate crisis

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 10:21       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 10:21
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on June 5 shows its Video campaign to reduce the use of plastics via Times Square's digital screen in New York. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on June 5 shows its Video campaign to reduce the use of plastics via Times Square's digital screen in New York. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has joined RE100, a global corporate initiative aimed at shifting to 100 percent renewable electricity to lessen the impacts of worsening climate change.

The move came after LG, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of electronic devices, vowed in July last year to run its entire operations on 100 percent renewable energy in stages, 60 percent by 2030, 90 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050.

In May 2019, the company committed itself to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its global operations by 2030.

As part of its sustainability efforts, LG has been building a solar power station in LG Smart Park, a production base in the southeastern city of Changwon, jointly with local energy company, GS EPS, with the goal of completing construction in 2025.

LG said the station was partially completed in December, and has already gone into operation. The company also said it has been using self-produced electricity in manufacturing facilities and offices in Seoul, North America and India.

The South Korean tech firm has adopted a variety of strategies to go green, including installing solar panels on its buildings, utilizing power purchase agreements that allow companies to purchase electricity directly from suppliers, utilizing Renewable Energy Credit certificates and participating in the Green Premium program in Korea, LG's home market to purchase clean energy directly from the Korea Electric Power Corporation. (Yonhap)

