NToK to premiere heartwarming barrier-free play 'Our Town'

The National Theater of Korea is set to premiere its production of the heartwarming play “Our Town” at the Daloreum Theater from June 22-25.

The Korean adaption of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by American playwright Thornton Wilder explores the beauty and significance of everyday life, weaving a narrative around a family with a disabled member.

Im Do-wan, who directed the National Theater Company of Korea’s production of “Scarpin,” took the helm of the adaptation, direction and music of the production, which will be staged as a barrier-free performance with Korean subtitles, audio commentary and sign language interpretation.

Im changed the characters and the setting to portray the daily life -- with its joys and sorrows -- of people with disabilities and their family members.

Set in the 1980s in Pyeonghae-eup, Uljin-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, the play revolves around Hyun-young, a young woman with a hearing impairment. Actor Park Ji-young, the first deaf actor to be nominated for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards for best actress in the play, “Into the Unknown,” will play Hyun-young.

Two deaf actors, including Park, and 14 non-disabled actors will participate, while five sign language interpreters and one audio commentator will accompany the actors on stage.