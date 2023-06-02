 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Banks' Q1 net up 24 pct on higher interest income

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 19:49       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 19:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean banks saw their first-quarter net profit rise 24 percent from a year earlier on higher interest and non-interest income, preliminary data showed Friday.

Their combined net profit came to 7 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in the January-March period, up from 5.6 trillion won tallied a year ago, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service. The figure was up 55.9 percent from 4.5 trillion won three months ago.

Local banks' interest income totaled 14.7 trillion won in the first three months of this year, up from 12.6 trillion won a year ago but down from 15.4 trillion won the previous quarter.

Their non-interest income was tallied at 2.1 trillion won, up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier and 1.8 trillion won in the fourth quarter of last year.

According to the FSS, the banks' return on assets, a key gauge of profitability, had stood at 0.78 percent as of end-March, up 0.1 percentage point on-year, with return on equity at 10.91 percent, up 1.58 percentage points on-year.

Domestic banks' loan-loss expenses stood at 1.7 trillion won in the first quarter, up from 800 billion won a year ago but down from 2.4 trillion won three months ago.

The FSS called on the banks to secure enough loss-absorbing capacity in the face of persistent uncertainties stemming from tightening policy in South Korea and other countries.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114