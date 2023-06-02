 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Lotus dating back to Goryeo to be shown at Sejong National Arboretum

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 13:49       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 13:49
Ara Hongryeon (Haman County Office)
Ara Hongryeon (Haman County Office)

An exhibition of lotuses is to take place at the Sejong National Arboretum in Sejong City.

The Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute announced on Friday its plan to host "Special Exhibition on 700 years of Ara Hongryeon," a showcase of historical Korean lotuses Ara Hongryeon and Beopsu Hongryeon from June 13 to July 31.

Ara Hongryeon refers to red lotuses that blossomed from seeds that were discovered during the excavation of Seongsansanseong Fortress in Haman County, South Gyeongsang Province in 2009. Carbon dating showed that the lotus seeds, which eventually germinated and bloomed, date back to the Goryeo Kingdom, approximately 700 years ago.

Beopsu Hongryeon is a native Korean variety commonly found in Haman County. It is the same type as the red lotus dating back to the Silla Kingdom. It can be found in the Anapji Pond in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Gyeongju was the capital of Silla.

The special exhibition also presents a pond adorned with 10 types of Korean aquatic plants, including Asian water plantain and Lesser cattail, in harmony with red lotuses.

Lee Yoo-mi, the head of the Sejong National Arboretum, expressed optimism regarding the exhibition's positive impact, stating, "Through this special exhibition that delves into the history of Haman County, we aim to emphasize the importance of preserving Korean native plants."

Photo exhibitions featuring Ara Hongryeon and ancient tombs in Haman Malisan will also be held in the Palace Garden and the lobby of the Four Seasons Exhibition Greenhouse, respectively, until July 9.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114