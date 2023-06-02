Yoon names veterans minister, chief of overseas Koreans agency

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday named the minister of the upgraded veterans ministry and the chief of a new government agency for overseas Koreans, his office said.

Park Min-shik, who currently heads the veterans ministry, will continue to lead the ministry after its upgrade from sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status Monday.

Lee Key-cheol, former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, will head the new agency tasked with supporting overseas Koreans following its launch Monday.

Yoon also named Vice Veterans Minister Yoon Jong-jin as vice minister of the upgraded veterans ministry.

All three will be formally appointed Monday. (Yonhap)