'Korean-German cooperation vital for energy solution'

Experts discuss the rapid transition to renewable energy sources at the fifth Korean-German Energy Day conference held in Busan on Saturday.(Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Cooperation between South Korea and Germany remains vital in working towards the shared goal of developing sustainable solutions for the environment and the future, Peter Winkler, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy in Seoul, said at a conference held in Busan on Saturday.

Speaking at the Korean-German Energy Day conference held on May 26, he underlined the expansion of renewable energy facilities and use by the German government and emphasized a rapid and comprehensive transition to renewable energy as a response to Russia’s weaponization of energy exports.

At the conference, South Korean Deputy Energy Minister Cheon Young-gil highlighted resilient energy systems and policies suitable for South Korea to establish a stable energy supply network.

“South Korea is promoting carbon neutrality through a (mixed) energy policy that utilizes renewable and low-carbon energy,” Cheon said.

Cheon discussed South Korea's aim to enhance energy efficiency for industries and buildings, as well as to promote hydrogen, wind and solar power, pointing to recent collaborations with Germany and multinational cooperation for energy security and carbon neutrality.

The Korean-German Energy Day is a flagship event of the Korean-German Energy Partnership co-hosted by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy founded in December 2019 during the Joint Declaration of Intent signed by Korea and Germany on extended cooperation in energy transition,

The conference was held in cooperation with the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), the Korea Energy Economic Institute (KEEI), the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning (KETEP), and a German policy consultancy think tank Adelphi. The KGCCI has officially represented German business in Korea since 1981.