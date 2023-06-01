 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Weekender

[Eye Plus] Talchum: Dancing to reveal the faces of Joseon

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jun 3, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 3, 2023 - 16:01

“Korean pop music, dramas and films are popular overseas. But there are also other ‘hip’ cultures in Korea waiting to be discovered,” Gangnyeong Talchum performer Park In-sun said.

Gangnyeong Talchum is a type of Korean traditional mask play, performed around the Dano holiday, May 5 in the lunar calendar, falling on June 22 of the solar calendar this year.

As its name signifies, Gangnyeong Talchum originates from Gangnyeong in Hwanghae Province, in the southwest of North Korea.

In Gangnyeong Talchum, dozens of characters perform seven chapters of a drama that reveals the various tensions among people with different social status during the Joseon era (1392-1910).

As a performer, Park fills her schedule with exercise after exercise in order to deliver the features of each character through the different talchum methods – acting, singing and rhythmic dancing – to the audience.

“Songs, stories and witty satire and humor all appear in talchum, to say nothing about dance,” said the 30-year-old performer.

Performing in Korea’s traditional wooden masks -- or “tal” -- is difficult, Park says.

“During performances, the masks block our vision and even keeping one's balance while standing up requires a lot of effort. The mask also disturbs one's breathing when singing or dancing and it feels suffocating. But I am happy when playing talchum,” she said.

“I feel my expressions expand when performing in tal. Each motion and breath become those of the character I play, and such moments are extremely rewarding artistically,” Park added.

The tal captures the essence of talchum, supported by the players' dancing in colorful costumes. Park said she has been given compliments on the beauty of the masks in her performances overseas.

“Tal are really ‘hip.’ I want younger generations to be interested in tal and talchum,” she stressed.

Photos by Park Hae-mook

Written by Park Hae-mook, Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114