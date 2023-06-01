[Eye Plus] Talchum: Dancing to reveal the faces of Joseon

“Korean pop music, dramas and films are popular overseas. But there are also other ‘hip’ cultures in Korea waiting to be discovered,” Gangnyeong Talchum performer Park In-sun said. Gangnyeong Talchum is a type of Korean traditional mask play, performed around the Dano holiday, May 5 in the lunar calendar, falling on June 22 of the solar calendar this year. As its name signifies, Gangnyeong Talchum originates from Gangnyeong in Hwanghae Province, in the southwest of North Korea.

In Gangnyeong Talchum, dozens of characters perform seven chapters of a drama that reveals the various tensions among people with different social status during the Joseon era (1392-1910). As a performer, Park fills her schedule with exercise after exercise in order to deliver the features of each character through the different talchum methods – acting, singing and rhythmic dancing – to the audience. “Songs, stories and witty satire and humor all appear in talchum, to say nothing about dance,” said the 30-year-old performer.