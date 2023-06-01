 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Forum highlights Denmark-Korea offshore wind, clean hydrogen cooperation

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 1, 2023 - 23:50       Updated : Jun 1, 2023 - 23:50

Participants of the Denmark-Korea Green Business Forum pose for a photo at the Danish Pavilion at the World Climate Industry Expo on Thursday. From left: 2nd Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kang Kyung-sung; Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon; Danish Ambassador Svend Olling; Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Jonas Millqvist, the Export and Investment Fund's joint origination chief for Asia and the Pacific region; and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won (Danish Embassy in Seoul)
Participants of the Denmark-Korea Green Business Forum pose for a photo at the Danish Pavilion at the World Climate Industry Expo on Thursday. From left: 2nd Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kang Kyung-sung; Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon; Danish Ambassador Svend Olling; Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Jonas Millqvist, the Export and Investment Fund's joint origination chief for Asia and the Pacific region; and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won (Danish Embassy in Seoul)

The Denmark-Korea Green Business Forum was held Thursday on the sidelines of the World Climate Industry Expo at Bexco in Busan, highlighting strong partnership between South Korea and Denmark in fields of wind energy and clean hydrogen.

Attending the forum, the Danish Embassy ran a pavilion in collaboration with the Confederation of Danish Industry, the Danish Chamber of Commerce, and 10 other Danish companies.

"This participation signifies the deepening ties and growing cooperation between Denmark and Korea," Danish Ambassador Svend Olling said.

The Denmark-Korea Green Business Forum was intended at bolstering bilateral cooperation on the Korean government's goals of reaching 14.3 GW of offshore wind power generation capacity and a clean hydrogen market size of 30 trillion won by 2030, the embassy said in a press statement.

At the forum, Orsted, a Danish multinational renewable energy company, and Korea's LS Cable & System signed a submarine cable supply contract.

During the sessions of the forum, experts and representatives from both Denmark and Korea shared insights and experiences related to green transition frameworks. The Korea Energy Agency shed light on the current regulatory framework and sector coupling in the offshore wind sector, while the Danish Energy Agency presented the history and progress of the political agreement for the green transition in Denmark.

Energinet, Denmark's national electricity grid operator, shared its expertise in planning and operating the grid for the integration of renewable energy.

The forum concluded with panel discussions addressing topics for the development of offshore wind farms in Korea.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114