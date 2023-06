Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna (center) poses with Roma Spider, the Italian luxury carmaker’s latest soft-top convertible, during the Universo Ferrari exhibition which kicked off in Seoul on Thursday. The CEO visited Korea to celebrate the Asia premiere of the exhibition that travels around the world to showcase Ferrari’s 22 most representative cars. On his right is Dieter Knechtel, president of Ferrari's Far East and Middle East, and left is Enrico Galliera, chief marketing and commercial officer.

