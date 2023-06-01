 Back To Top
KIS
JYP Entertainment to enhance strategic partnership with US music label

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 1, 2023 - 14:50       Updated : Jun 1, 2023 - 14:50
Logo of JYP Entertainment (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and US music label Republic Records are expanding their strategic partnership.

The labels announced Thursday their plan to expand their partnership, which includes global distribution of artists and catalogs, marketing, business development and artist repertoire.

Their partnership was initially formed back in 2020 to promote JYP Entertainment’s girl group Twice outside South Korea.

The partnership has proved successful, with Stray Kids and Twice housed by the K-pop powerhouse landing at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on the Billboard 200 chart.

The two K-pop bands also sold out seats to world tour concerts held at major stadiums in the US.

The two labels are also launching a multinational girl group based on the K-pop idol training system.

This project named “A2K” kicked off last year with auditions held in five different cities in the US.

Those that passed the audition are currently training under Park Jin-young at the headquarters of JYP Entertainment in Seoul.

"The expansion of this partnership between these leading music companies will sculpt the next vision of K-pop, opening up a new chapter together," said JYP Entertainment CEO Jimmy Jeong.

"We recognize the incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of the next K-pop explosion. The potential is limitless,” added the founder and CEO of Republic Records, Monte Lipman.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
