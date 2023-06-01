[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle hits Billboard 200 at No. 41, expands world tour

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle hit the Billboard 200 at No. 41 with its sixth EP “I Feel,” according to the latest chart rankings announced on Wednesday in the US. The album came out on May 15 and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions. It sold over 1.16 million copies in the first week, the fourth-highest first-week sales figure for a K-pop girl group. The lead track “Queencard” debuted on Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 157 last week and climbed up to No. 38 this week. Separately, the group added six more cities and dates to its upcoming international tour, said agency Cube Entertainment on Thursday. The tour now will span 16 destinations across Asia, Europe and North America, starting with two-day concerts in Seoul later this month. The final two concerts will be held in Tokyo on Sept. 27-28. Infinite’s Kim Sungkyu to release 5th solo EP

(Credit: Double H TNE)

Kim Sungkyu of Infinite will release his fifth solo EP on June 28, announced agency Double H TNE on Thursday. His EP “2023 S/S Collection” comes about seven months since special single “Dear My Fan” that marked the tenth anniversary of his solo debut. He took to the stage for the last time for musical “Red Book” on Saturday, wrapping up the production’s monthslong run. Meanwhile, the leader of the six-member act will celebrate the band’s 13th anniversary of debut with a livestream on June 9. Its most recent full-group album was third studio album “Top Seed” from 2018. The bandmates are gearing up for return as a team, though. Headed by Kim, the band recently set up a namesake company and now fully owns rights to its name, as Lee Joongyup, CEO of its former agency Woollim Entertainment handed it over last month, no strings attached. Victon’s Han Seungwoo to host solo concert next month

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

Han Seungwoo of Victon will go live in Seoul on his own on July 8, said agency IST Entertainment on Thursday. He will host a solo concert titled “One,” about two years since the previous gig “Fade.” He returned after completing his military duty in January and put out a photobook last month, a first as a solo musician. He has two solo albums under his belt – first EP “Fame” from 2020 and second “Fade” from 2021. The former topped the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. Victon did not officially announce disbandment, but three members of the band left agency IST Entertainment in April when their contracts expired. Contracts of Han, along with Kang Seungsik and Im Sejun, have been extended for the period of their military service. The Boyz drops pre-release from 2nd Japan LP

(Credit: IST Entertainment)