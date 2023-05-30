 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

MBC searched over leak of minister’s personal info

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 30, 2023 - 15:06       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 15:29
MBC union members holding signs saying,
MBC union members holding signs saying, "This is domination of a broadcaster," protest against police attempting to enter the MBC office building in Sangam-dong on Tuesday while searching for evidence in connection with the alleged leaking of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's personal information. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Police’s anti-corruption unit raided the residence of an MBC journalist early Tuesday morning for allegedly leaking Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon’s personal information.

The police confiscated the mobile phone and car of the 42-year-old reporter surnamed Lim to secure related evidence. It later raided the MBC headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, to search through the reporter’s department. Police also dispatched investigators to the National Assembly secretariat to trace down how Han’s personal data was leaked.

Police are also looking into the personal information Han submitted to the National Assembly for his confirmation hearing in April last year, as they suspect that the documents might have been leaked then.

MBC’s labor union released its own statement following the police raid, saying that the busting of MBC’s newsroom over a reporter accused of leaking personal information is an “excessive investigation.”

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon speaks during a consultative meeting of senior party and government officials at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon speaks during a consultative meeting of senior party and government officials at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

“It’s been more than a year since the incident occurred, and work is done through personal laptops due to the nature of the job. There are no personal spaces set aside (for individual reporters) in the newsroom,” read the public broadcaster’s statement.

“The MBC bureau of the National Union of Media Workers judges this raid as the beginning of the oppression of MBC by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and will respond in a resolute manner to such a movement,” it added.

Last month, Kim Min-seok, a city councilor for Seoul’s Gangseo-gu, reported the journalist to the police on accusations of breaching the Personal Information Protection Act. Kim alleged that the reporter handed over Han’s personal documents containing information about his real estate sales history and his family members’ resident registration cards.

On a separate note, the MBC reporter is also known to have released a subtitled video of President Yoon allegedly using vulgar language to refer to US President Joe Biden and Congress during Yoon’s visit to New York in September last year. The presidential office has disputed the subtitles, and condemned MBC for spreading fake news.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114