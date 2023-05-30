MBC searched over leak of minister’s personal info

The Seoul Metropolitan Police’s anti-corruption unit raided the residence of an MBC journalist early Tuesday morning for allegedly leaking Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon’s personal information.
The police confiscated the mobile phone and car of the 42-year-old reporter surnamed Lim to secure related evidence. It later raided the MBC headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, to search through the reporter’s department. Police also dispatched investigators to the National Assembly secretariat to trace down how Han’s personal data was leaked.
Police are also looking into the personal information Han submitted to the National Assembly for his confirmation hearing in April last year, as they suspect that the documents might have been leaked then.
MBC’s labor union released its own statement following the police raid, saying that the busting of MBC’s newsroom over a reporter accused of leaking personal information is an “excessive investigation.”
“It’s been more than a year since the incident occurred, and work is done through personal laptops due to the nature of the job. There are no personal spaces set aside (for individual reporters) in the newsroom,” read the public broadcaster’s statement.
“The MBC bureau of the National Union of Media Workers judges this raid as the beginning of the oppression of MBC by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and will respond in a resolute manner to such a movement,” it added.
Last month, Kim Min-seok, a city councilor for Seoul’s Gangseo-gu, reported the journalist to the police on accusations of breaching the Personal Information Protection Act. Kim alleged that the reporter handed over Han’s personal documents containing information about his real estate sales history and his family members’ resident registration cards.
On a separate note, the MBC reporter is also known to have released a subtitled video of President Yoon allegedly using vulgar language to refer to US President Joe Biden and Congress during Yoon’s visit to New York in September last year. The presidential office has disputed the subtitles, and condemned MBC for spreading fake news.