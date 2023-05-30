MBC searched over leak of minister’s personal info

MBC union members holding signs saying, "This is domination of a broadcaster," protest against police attempting to enter the MBC office building in Sangam-dong on Tuesday while searching for evidence in connection with the alleged leaking of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's personal information. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Police’s anti-corruption unit raided the residence of an MBC journalist early Tuesday morning for allegedly leaking Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon’s personal information.

The police confiscated the mobile phone and car of the 42-year-old reporter surnamed Lim to secure related evidence. It later raided the MBC headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, to search through the reporter’s department. Police also dispatched investigators to the National Assembly secretariat to trace down how Han’s personal data was leaked.

Police are also looking into the personal information Han submitted to the National Assembly for his confirmation hearing in April last year, as they suspect that the documents might have been leaked then.

MBC’s labor union released its own statement following the police raid, saying that the busting of MBC’s newsroom over a reporter accused of leaking personal information is an “excessive investigation.”