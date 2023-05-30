 Back To Top
Business

HanmiGlobal secures new housing deal for Saudi's Neom project

By Kim So-yeon
Published : May 30, 2023 - 14:17       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 14:17
The corporate logo of HanmiGlobal (HanmiGlobal)
South Korean construction management firm HanmiGlobal announced Tuesday that it has signed an additional project management deal to oversee the construction of 10,000 housing units for workers in Saudi Arabia’s Neom City project.

Starting with the first 50,000-unit residential project contract in November last year, HanmiGlobal had signed a second contract for 20,000 units in March this year. In just two months, they have secured an additional contract for 10,000 units, bringing the total number to 80,000. The newest project is scheduled to take place for a year until May 2024.

HanmiGlobal's projects involve the development of residential facilities for construction workers in Neom City, a futuristic smart city project at the center of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Located near the Red Sea in the northwestern region, the Neom City project -- led by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- is estimated to cost around 660 trillion won ($500 billion) by 2030. Thus the management of a large construction workforce is viewed as essential.

HanmiGlobal’s deals are part of a large-scale project comparable to that of a new city. The project aims to build a total of 489,500 lodging units on a 26.4-square-kilometer site in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia. It will include sports facilities, entertainment venues, restaurants, medical facilities and religious facilities.

The company hopes to secure additional orders as it is a pre-infrastructure project that must be completed before Neom City's main construction project.

HanmiGlobal will be in charge of monitoring the whole process, including construction, project management, safety and environmental impacts and possible dispute settlements. The company will inspect and provide technical advice on design, construction quality and overall fund flow on behalf of investors.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
