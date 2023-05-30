 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM asks Fukushima inspection team to brief public on results in transparent manner

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2023 - 11:24       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 11:24
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo presides over a Cabinet meeting in the central government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo presides over a Cabinet meeting in the central government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday requested a team of experts to transparently and comprehensively present the outcome of their inspection of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its controversial release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

Han made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting as critics, including the main opposition Democratic Party, have raised questions about the inspection while arguing it was a mere formality insufficient to verify the safety of the discharge process.

"Our government has dealt in a stern manner with the Japanese government's plan to release contaminated water under the absolute principle that people's health and safety come first," Han said, asking the inspection team to report what they saw in Japan to the people "in a transparent and detailed manner."

The trip included a two-day inspection of the plant's facilities to examine its custom purification system, known as ALPS, and facilities related to the K4 tanks, which are designed to store and measure radioactive substances.

In March 2011, a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant's cooling systems, resulting in the release of a large amount of radiation.

Currently, the plant stores over 1.3 million tons of water treated by ALPS. The water discharge is set to begin this summer and will take decades to complete, which Japanese officials view as an unavoidable step in the decommissioning process. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114