 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Seoul shares open higher as US debt jitters ease

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2023 - 09:42       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 09:42
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on a breakthrough in US debt ceiling negotiations.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 17.36 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,576.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Now, the deal would need to get enough bipartisan support in Congress before the June 5 deadline to avert a potentially devastating federal default.

South Korean financial markets were closed Monday for a substitute public holiday for Buddha's Birthday, which fell on Saturday. US stock markets were also closed Monday for Memorial Day.

In Seoul, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.85 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 1.83 percent on continued optimism over an artificial intelligence-led chip boom.

Large-cap battery makers gained ground. LG Energy Solution added 0.52 percent, and Samsung SDI jumped 2.45 percent. Leading bio firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.51 percent.

Meanwhile, carmakers opened lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor skidding 1.7 percent and Kia falling 1.03 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,321.7 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 2.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114