[Reporter's Notebok] Herculean task of watching Haman's fireworks

Visitors wait for the Haman Nakhwa Festival to start near Mujinjeong Pavilion in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, on Saturday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, is a little-known county located some 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The small, quiet village was overflowing with people from around the country who had come to see this year's Nakhwa Festival on Saturday.

Though the event was originally a regional festival enjoyed by only those who knew about it, the local fireworks display went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic when public broadcaster KBS featured the cultural event in its variety show “1 Night 2 Days” and in the period drama “Bloody Heart” (2022).

The festival attracted more than 15,000 tourists in May 2022. Due to the huge demand, the event was held one more time in October of the same year for the first time.

People sharing their anticipation for the festival on SNS was a sign that there would be a large crowd. Just how large, however, the county had no idea. On Saturday, it became clear that the county was not prepared for the huge onslaught of people.

When I arrived at the festival site at 1 p.m., the lines of cars made me realize that I was already "late." The festival was to kick off at 7 p.m.

Little did I know that it would be just the start of my many challenges that day.

Nearby parking lots filled up early and visitors needed to walk 15-20 minutes to get to the festival site. Many drivers just left their cars on the street, turning the four-lane road into a two-lane road.

Nakhwanori is a firework festival, where oak charcoal powder wrapped in "hanji" (Korean mulberry paper) is set on fire, creating balls of fire falling into the small pond at Mujinjeong Pavilion.

Hundreds of people had already installed their cameras and smartphones on tripods around the pond to capture the dreamlike moment. Some could be heard saying that they had come the day before to get a good seat.

Visitors endured the early summer sun for more than five hours, sitting or lying down on their picnic mats.