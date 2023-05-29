BTS' Suga kicks off Asian leg of solo tour in Jakarta

BTS rapper Suga holds his solo concert tour "D-Day" at ICE BSD in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday to Sunday. (Big Hit Music)

BTS' Suga, who also goes by the name Agust D, began the Asian leg of his solo tour "D-Day" in Jakarta, Indonesia, last week.

A total of 30,000 people came to the three sold-out shows in Jakarta's ICE BSD convention center, which began Friday and continued into the weekend, Big Hit Music, the septet's agency said Monday.

On each of the three days, Suga took the audience on a walk through his musical trilogy, starting with "Haegeum" from his latest album "D-Day," and onto megahit singles "Daechwita" and "Agust D," each fronting his second and first mix-tapes, respectively.

Suga added color to his shows with some numbers off BTS' albums, including an acoustic remix of his disco-punk dance song "Trivia: Seesaw," BTS' 2018 album "Love Yourself: Answer," and a piano-accompanied rendition of the band's pandemic song "Life Goes On."

"I feel delighted to be back in Jakarta in five years. I've missed you guys and I hope everyone takes only good memories from here," the 30-year-old said to the crowd on the final day.

"Thank you for enjoying (the concert). This is not the end. I will stay on the stage for a long time."

Suga is the first member from the seven-piece to hold a global solo tour. The BTS rapper kicked off the series, "D-Day," on April 26 in the US where he held around a dozen shows in five cities.

After Jakarta, his first stop in Asia, he continues the tour on June 2-4 in Kanagawa of Japan, June 9-11 in Bangkok of Thailand, June 16-18 in Singapore and June 24-25 in Seoul, South Korea.