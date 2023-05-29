 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Smuggler jailed for 8 years over W180m of chocolate-coated meth

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 29, 2023 - 13:42       Updated : May 29, 2023 - 13:42
(123rf)
(123rf)

An appeals court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison term for a smuggler who attempted to bring chocolate-covered methamphetamine pills into South Korea.

The Gwangju High Court dismissed the appeal filed by the smuggler, a Thai national whose identity has been withheld, convicting for breaching the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. The gender of the convicted was not known.

The customs office at Incheon International Airport discovered the 10,123 pills of yaba -- a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine -- on their arrival from Thailand in October last year.

The drugs, worth 180 million won ($135,500), were covered in chocolate, wrapped in aluminum foil and disguised in snack boxes to avoid authorities’ attention.

The investigation found that the smuggler had sent multiple text messages that contained the phrase “sell some chicken.” Chicken is a slang term for yaba in the Thailand.

Investigators found that the smuggler supported his family in Thailand through the illegal financial gains he had earned in Korea.

The court said in its ruling that drug crimes negatively affect society, citing that drug-related offenses are not easy to detect, and they can later lead to severe dependence and addiction and even cause hallucinations.

Separately, the investigative authorities arrested a Korean national linked to the case by secretly removing the drugs from the package and sending it to the Korean delivery address. The Korean was arrested when he took receipt of the package.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114