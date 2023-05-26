 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Retail investors' battery frenzy continues

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 28, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : May 28, 2023 - 16:01

(123rf)
(123rf)

While foreign investors are scooping up major tech shares, retail investors in Korea are continuing to bet on a battery boom, anticipating further growth for the industry.

Earlier this year, share prices of battery-related firms soared, as Korean battery firms are expected to benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act with tax incentives when battery materials are processed there.

Reflecting the outlook, the top shares bought by retail investors on the Korean stock market from Jan. 2 to May 25 were those of battery-related firms, including Posco Holdings (4.46 trillion won), EcoPro (2.09 trillion won) and its affiliate EcoPro BM (1.03 trillion won), Posco Future M (485 billion won), Hanwha Solution (411 billion won) and SK Innovation (354 billion won).

Though the EcoPro boom lost steam in May after the holdings company failed to be included in the Korean index provided by US index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International and its Chairman and founder Lee Dong-chae was given prison time for illegal stock trading, it continues to ride the battery wave.

Some parts of the retail investor frenzy for EcoPro moved on to the shares of Posco Holdings and its affiliate Posco Future M, with retailers pinning high hopes on the battery materials producer under the steel giant.

In May, retail investors net bought 186 billion won worth of shares in Posco Holdings, 117 billion won in EcoPro, 52 billion won in Posco Future M and 47 billion won in EcoPro BM.

Yet, the recent streak of events concerning an alleged stock manipulation scandal via France-based Societe Generale may dampen the buying power of retail investors.

The balance for credit financing, referring to the volume of personal credit loans taken out for stock investments, fell to 18.44 trillion won as of Wednesday, data from the Korea Financial Investment Association showed.

The figure marks a steep fall after it had stayed above 20 trillion won last month, before the scandal rose to the surface.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114