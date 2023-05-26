‘Clean beauty’ pops onto global luxury brands’ radar

Vegan makeup brush by Gobrush (FS Korea)

From cosmetics to shampoo, global luxury brands have been labeling products as “clean beauty,” a buzzword that has proved popular in recent years. While the term itself may not be new, its definition is largely subjective, and differs for each brand in the ever-evolving luxury industry. Clean beauty has become a major selling point in the market, with brands like Chanel entering the fray, and industry giant Sephora creating dedicated sections on their websites for brands that meet specific clean beauty guidelines established by the stores. Chanel entered the clean beauty chat last year with the launch of No. 1 de Chanel, the cleanest skin care and makeup line, according to the French cosmetics maker.

No. 1 de Chanel (Chanel)

The formulas are made with up to 76 percent of the anti-aging camellia petal and seeds and up to 97 percent ingredients of natural origins. Not just ingredients, but the package has become lighter as well in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint from shipping. The French fashion powerhouse has also replaced solid plastic lids with an innovation that reduces plastic use. Eighty percent of the packaging is now glass instead of plastic. Jars and bottles are refillable. Chanel says it has also reduced paper use in its leaflets, and switched to organic ink. But such a trend can go on only if there is evolving technology for makeup packages, according to FS Korea CEO Hwang Jae-kwang. Venturing into the cosmetics brush manufacturing business 35 years ago, Hwang said the global luxury brand’s attention and the market need for sophisticated, high-quality makeup brushes has been shifting toward safe and nontoxic products that are also beneficial to the Earth, and even for those who manufacture.

FS Korea CEO Hwang Jae-kwang (FS Korea)