BKL holds roundtable with Vietnam envoy

From left: Lim Sung-nam, senior adviser at BKL, lawyer Yi Joon-ki, managing partner Sky Yang and Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung pose at BKL headquarters in Seoul. (BKL)

BKL, one of the five largest law firms by revenue in South Korea, held a roundtable with Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung in Seoul on Friday, as the two countries seek to expand business ties.

“For the last years our ties have grown strong and they will so in the years to come,” the envoy said, referring to a summit last year in Seoul between President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Vietnamese counterpart. There the two leaders upgraded their 30-year-old relations to the highest level to recognize bilateral ties.

Sky Yang, a managing partner at BKL, said his firm will be ready to deliver all services needed to accelerate business exchanges and help contribute to expanding the Vietnamese economy. About 8,000 Korean companies in Vietnam will receive support they need from BKL, Yang added.

BKL is the first Korean law firm to have opened an office in Beijing. It also runs branches in Shanghai and Hong Kong as well as Hanoi in Vietnam, along with other locations in Southeast Asia.