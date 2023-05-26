 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

BKL holds roundtable with Vietnam envoy

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 26, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 17:22
From left: Lim Sung-nam, senior adviser at BKL, lawyer Yi Joon-ki, managing partner Sky Yang and Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung pose at BKL headquarters in Seoul. (BKL)
From left: Lim Sung-nam, senior adviser at BKL, lawyer Yi Joon-ki, managing partner Sky Yang and Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung pose at BKL headquarters in Seoul. (BKL)

BKL, one of the five largest law firms by revenue in South Korea, held a roundtable with Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung in Seoul on Friday, as the two countries seek to expand business ties.

“For the last years our ties have grown strong and they will so in the years to come,” the envoy said, referring to a summit last year in Seoul between President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Vietnamese counterpart. There the two leaders upgraded their 30-year-old relations to the highest level to recognize bilateral ties.

Sky Yang, a managing partner at BKL, said his firm will be ready to deliver all services needed to accelerate business exchanges and help contribute to expanding the Vietnamese economy. About 8,000 Korean companies in Vietnam will receive support they need from BKL, Yang added.

BKL is the first Korean law firm to have opened an office in Beijing. It also runs branches in Shanghai and Hong Kong as well as Hanoi in Vietnam, along with other locations in Southeast Asia.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114