 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Seoul shares open tad higher on chip rally

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2023 - 09:32       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 09:32
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Friday on sharp gains of major chipmakers amid lingering uncertainties over negotiations on the United States' debt ceiling to avoid a default.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,558.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.71 percent, after Nvidia surged more than 24 percent after the company posted stronger-than-expected revenue guidance.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.11 percent as little progress has been made on the debt ceiling talks.

In Seoul, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.31 percent, and chip giant SK hynix spiked 2.9 percent.

But chemicals opened mixed following recent sharp gains. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.51 percent, while LG Chem inched up 0.14 percent. Samsung SDI went down 0.29 percent.

Carmakers opened lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor skidding 0.74 percent and Kia falling 0.23 percent.

Large-cap bio shares opened mixed, with Samsung Biologics going down 0.26 percent and Celltrion rising 0.23 percent.

Leading internet portal operator Naver shed 0.49 percent on bargain hunting, and Kakao retreated 0.18 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,328.75 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114