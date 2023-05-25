[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Haevichi Hotel & Resort debuts Indian course meal Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents a dining deal at its restaurant Darangswi. Guests can indulge in an Indian course meal, which features five dishes and four drinks, offering a blend of exotic flavors. Starting with appetizers like papadums and Indian traditional sauces, the course provides samosas and a tandoori chicken platter. The meal concludes with a thali of curry dishes and nan, followed by rice pudding for dessert. Each course is accompanied by beverages like wine, highball, and Indian chai tea. Priced at 85,000 won per person, the course with drinks is available at Darangswi from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Aug. 10. For inquiries, call (064)-780-8389.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts launches ‘Early Summer’ package Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts launches three summer packages to beat the heat of the early summer. Grand Walkerhill presents the Early Summer package, featuring a Grand Deluxe room accommodation and an early summer set, which includes a brunch plate, two Americanos and milk ice sorbet. Vista Walkerhill offers two types of Summer Preview packages for the younger generation who love Korean traditional food. Both packages include a Vista Deluxe room accommodation and a summer preview set with Korean traditional refreshments while only the Summer Preview II package includes breakfast for two. Prices for the Early Summer package start at 227,000 won, while the Summer Preview packages range from 263,000 won to 319,000 won. They are available until June 30. For more information, call (02) 1670-0005.

Oak Valley hosts premium BBQ event Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province, organizes barbecue dining events, providing customers with Korean beef and BBQ platters on an outdoor terrace. The Terrace Grill promotion, held at an Oak Valley CC club restaurant terrace, features Korean beef and various kinds of wine in natural surroundings. The promotion will be available until June 30 every day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dining restaurant Grill & Sizzle prepares a variety of barbecue menus to cater to every taste. The set menu includes two to four signature dishes such as tomahawk and barbecue platters, with special kids' platters. Grill and Sizzle is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and national holiday. For reservations and inquiries, call 033-730-3650 (Terrace Grill), or 033-730-3680 (Grill & Sizzle).

Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces ‘Floral Moment’ summer package Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces a summer package for guests to enjoy their summer vacations in suites. The "Floral Moment" package offers flower classes where guests can learn flower trends and learn how to make hairpins, bracelets or centerpieces with vibrant seasonal blooms. Other components of the package include a grand club pass for continental breakfast and a one-time use of fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well as an ode-perfume gift set worth 120,000 won from premium fragrance brand Le Persona. The Floral Moment package will be available until Aug. 31. For more information, call (02) 797-1234.