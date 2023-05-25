[Herald 70th] 'Newspaper bridging Korea with world': Foreign envoys laud Korea Herald's 70-year journey

Former US vice president Al Gore (Ninth from left, front row), Herald Corp. chairman Jung Won-ju (10th from left, front row), ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong (sixth from left, front row) members of the diplomatic corps, and Herald Corp. representatives pose for a group photo commemorating the Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary at the Shilla Seoul, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Top diplomats attended a gala celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday, touting the role the newspaper has played in bridging the country with global communities since 1953. Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto applauded the newspaper’s professionalism and its commitment in delivering accurate and reliable news. "For seven decades, The Korea Herald served as a pillar of English-language news for the diplomatic community. The Korea Herald's thorough and timely reports disseminate valuable information for the diplomatic community to accomplish many missions," said Sulistiyanto.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivers congratulatory remarks during the Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary at the Shilla Seoul, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

"The media, specifically The Korea Herald, will continue to play an essential role in strengthening collaboration, not only between Indonesian governments and private sectors, but also for the relations between our peoples," Sulistiyanto said. Sharing his experience reading the Herald, Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos said, "Every day is a source of knowledge and trust reading about what is happening in Korea and the world." Tarash Papaskua, Georgia's ambassador to Korea, said he "greatly appreciates" the reporting and the "innovation and original content" delivered on diversified platforms and channels. The paper's 70 years’ milestone is "a testament to Korea Herald’s unwavering commitment to providing important news and information to readers in Korea and beyond," said Latvian Ambassador to Korea Aris Vigants.

Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs delivers congratulatory remarks during the Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary at the Shilla Seoul, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Vigants also wished the Herald would continue to flourish and evolve, adapting to the ever-changing media landscape while remaining steadfast in its mission to provide accurate and reliable news to its readers. Petko Draganov, Bulgarian ambassador to Korea, expressed gratitude to the journalists for their contributions over the past 70 years. "Congratulations on your 70th anniversary; keep up the good work," the ambassador said. More importantly, the paper has helped foreigners better understand Korean society and culture, ambassadors said. "The Korea Herald relays news that diplomats can rely on. Journalism in The Korea Herald is of high quality," said Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke. "The Korea Herald has reflected the reality of Korea for over 70 years to the world." Francisco Gonzalez, charge d'affaires at the Colombian Embassy in Seoul, agreed, saying it "makes the world understand Korea easily."

Members of the diplomatic corps and Herald Group executives participate in the cake-cutting ceremony during the Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

"Colombia wishes to see more engaged journalistic cooperation with The Korea Herald," said Gonzalez. Stressing expanded media cooperation between Korea and Qatar, Khalid Ebrahim Al-Hamar, Qatari ambassador to Korea, applauded The Korea Herald and the Peninsula, an English-language daily newspaper published in Doha, Qatar, for forging partnerships. In March 2022, the two newspapers signed an agreement on the sidelines of the 20th Doha Forum that facilitates the creation and exchange of journalistic content, boosts Korea-Qatar friendly relations and solidifies people-to-people contact. "The Korea Herald acts as a bridging partner for Qatar," said Al-Hamar. Accompanying the diplomatic corps, ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong also attended the event and expressed his gratitude to The Korea Herald for writing stories on ASEAN and ASEAN-Korea relations.

Members of the diplomatic corps who attended Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary at the Shilla Seoul, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)