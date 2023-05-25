Posco completes steel plant in China to meet EV demand

Posco said Thursday that the company completed a new high-strength steel plant in China in a preemptive measure to respond to soaring demand from the burgeoning Chinese electric vehicle market.

The new facility, located at POSCO-CSPC (China Suzhou Processing Center), is a plant specialized in producing “Giga Steel,” the brand name for Posco’s ultra-high tensile strength steel.

The company said the steel product can withstand more than 100 kilograms-force per square millimeter.

Demand for the steel product has been increasing recently along with the market expansion of EVs that are usually 25 percent heavier than conventional vehicles due to their large battery pack.

CSPC is located in Jiangsu, an eastern coastal province of China, which is close to electric vehicle manufacturing facilities owned by international EV players such as Tesla and BYD.

CSPC is one of 12 steel processing units owned by Posco. The steel processing center in Jiangsu has produced a total of 897 metric tons of automotive parts since it was founded in 2003.

"(Posco China) will increase its efforts to keep up with the Chinese automotive market's ongoing EV transition," said Posco China CEO Song Yong-sam.