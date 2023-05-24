Yoon gives children tour of presidential office

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks with elementary, middle and high school students at the presidential office building in Yongsan, Seoul, Wednesday. Students were supposed to watch the third launch of the homegrown Nuri rocket, but the launch was postponed due to software error. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol gave a tour of the presidential office to a group of children who were scheduled to join him to watch a live broadcast of the launch of South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri on Wednesday, before it got postponed, his office said.

The launch was postponed with only hours to go, after a technical glitch was found during final preparations.

A group of some 50 students, of ages ranging from elementary through high school, had gathered at the presidential office building to watch the live broadcast together with Yoon, his aides and officials from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

After the launch was postponed, Yoon took the students on a tour of his office and other rooms where various events and summits with foreign leaders are held, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

When the president asked if anyone wanted to hold a mock summit, one student raised their hand, asking how he plans to respond if North Korea launches a missile strike.

"We must block it with a firm security cooperation posture between South Korea and the United States," Yoon was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)